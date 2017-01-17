St. Clare's PS Manorhamilton enrolment

The enrolment process for parents / guardians wishing to request enrolment to start St Clare’s Primary School, Manorhamilton next September is now underway. Parents with children at preschools locally will have the necessary forms available at the pre-school now.

The Closing Date for applications is Wednesday, 1 March. Those wishing to enrol are advised to return forms as early as possible as a maximum class size of 29 pupils is strictly followed.

Criteria for enrolment and conditions are all clearly laid out in the school’s Enrolment Policy.

Forms may be obtained by calling in person to the school office, collected from pre-schools or alternatively may be accessed via the school website at www.stclaresprimary.scoilnet.ie

Enrolment will be in accordance with the school’s published Enrolment Policy (Revised edition 2015 ) a copy of which may also be obtained from the school’s website.