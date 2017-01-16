The Drumshanbo Credit Union AGM takes place on Wednesday, January 25 at 8pm in the Credit Union Building. All members are invited to attend.

Congratulations to the Christmas Draw winners who won €1,700 worth of vouchers for local businesses. The results are as follows: €200: Kaelin Spark; €200: Niamh Meehan; €100: Killian Duignan; €100: Declan Easterbrook; €100: Anna Marie Heron; €100: Edel Kehoe; €100: Patricia Wynne; €75: Gerard and Martina Bracken; €75: John Moran; €75: William John Hancox; €75: Christopher O’Reilly; €50: Cathal Mc Morrow; €50: Sarah Ann Keaney; €50: Patricia Keane; €50: Bettina Wiesen; €50: Mairead Meehan; €50: Robert Bohan; €50: Jessie DeBellis Rabosto; €50: Edward McGowan; €50: Martina Wynne.