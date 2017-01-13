Petitions for motorway through Leitrim

Revive Northwest are group in the Northwest of Ireland who are seeking a motorway system to connect Sligo to Dublin and the Northwest to the Southwest.



The proposed motorway would pass through Leitrim on the N4.



On February 8, Sligo based action group Revive Northwest will march on Dáil Eireann.



According to the group, “This will be a positive protest highlighting some of the problems which are restricting growth in the region. Although based in Sligo, the group are aware that the Northwest and Western region, as a whole, is being forgotten about by the Government, especially with regard to infrastructure.



An online petition for a motorway says “We, the undersigned, are calling on the Irish Government to commit to providing a motorway to connect the Northwest of Ireland to the rest of the country. We are seeking a Motorway connecting Sligo to Dublin and also a motorway connecting Limerick-Galway-Sligo-Letterkenny.



You can sign it on https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/get-a-motorway-for-the-northwest-of-ireland.html