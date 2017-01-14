Wintry showers but no frost expected

Today, Saturday, January 14th is expected to bright with sunny spells and also wintry showers.

Maximum temperatures 6 to 9 Celsius, in mostly moderate west to northwest winds.

Rain will return tonight but no significant frost is expected.

Sunday should be mild and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly in the north and northwest, but mostly dry elsewhere, with some bright spells. Maximum temperatures 9 to 12 Celsius, in mostly moderate west to northwest winds. Mainly dry overnight, with lows of 4 to 7 Celsius and no frost.