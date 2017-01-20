The N16 will be closed today at Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

The N16 road will be closed today west of Glenfarne village, Co Leitrim between 9.30am and 3.30pm to facilitate the removal of an overturned crane.

Diversions will be in place and through traffic from Sligo to Enniskillen are asked to use the N15 as far as Ballyshannon and from there use the N3/A46 into Enniskillen.

A local diversion will be also be in place and local traffic travelling between Manorhamilton and Glenfarne will be diverted through Kiltyclogher along the R283 and R281.

A spokesperson for Leitrim County Council has requested that "road users only make essential journeys along this route on this day".

"Leitrim County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused," she said.