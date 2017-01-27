Traffic calming sought for Drumshanbo road with 'sad history'

Traffic calming measures, a pedestrian crossing and public lighting is being sought for Acres, Drumshanbo which was the location of a fatal accident before Christmas.



74 year old Betty McManus was fatally injured after she was hit by a car while crossing the road at Acres, on the Carrick Road, Drumshanbo on December 22, 2016.

This week local councillors are looking for public lighting and traffic claming measures to be introduced onto the road which has a “sad history.”



Cllr Brendan Barry requested the council to replace the light beside Drumshanbo swimming pool and provide additional lighting between Acres and Drumduff.

The council said they will replace the existing damaged lighting column and will provide road safety markings, but there is no funding for additional works.



Darragh O'Boyle, Senior Engineer with Leitrim County Council explained they have met with the local community and have prepared a low cost safety works submission in the hope of funding.

“These works, subject to funding, will include additional footpath works, pedestrian crossing and additional street lighting,” he informed.

The council outlined that they have been unable to fund new public lights due to a lack of funding and admitted “this will probably be similar in 2017.”

Mr O'Boyle told the members the council only have money for maintaining public lighting.



Cllr Paddy O'Rourke said “it is an acute situation on the Leitrim Road out of Drumshanbo.” He asked if they could “dip into the maintenance money for a new light.”

The council said a number of areas have requested and need new public lighting.

O'Rourke replied saying he understands many areas were seeking public lights but he said “not many have the sad history of this road.”



Cllr Brendan Barry proposed that the council allocate funding for the provision of street lighting in this district.

He suggested that a percentage of the road budget be set aside for new public lighting.

The council stated there is “no heading” for lighting in the budget and did not think it was flexible.

Other councillors said they must wait to see what the actual roads budget is. It will be discussed at the next full county council meeting.



The road works proposed are expensive, Mr O'Boyle said, with an initial costing of the works for the area being around €70,000 -€80,000.

The issue of speeding on this road was brought up and the council said this will be discussed at the next Joint Policing Committee on Monday, January 30.