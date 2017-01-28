Edentenny saga continues with demands for corrective action

Over a month since works were completed on the new Edentenny junction outside Ballinamore, there are still demands for corrective action to be taken.



Leitrim County Council has defended the design of the junction saying it was researched, all possible traffic was taken into consideration, and it was designed in line with strict national guidelines.

Local councillors have made a number of complaints about the junction since it opened but have now demanded corrective action be taken by Leitrim County Council.



Chairman of the Ballinamore Municipal District, Cllr Paddy O'Rourke brought up the issue again this week saying, “Long vehicles are experiencing great difficulty in turning left onto the Mohill Road without compromising the oncoming traffic from that direction.” He asked if there are plans to amend the junction?



Leitrim County Council are reviewing the junction, they stated. “Following recent complaints regarding this junction we have carried out a video survey of the traffic movements at this junction.

“Also a safety audit was carried out at the junction last week. We are currently analysing the results of the survey and safety audit. If alterations are required to the junction layout following these we will carry out the alterations immediately.”

Darragh O'Boyle, Area Engineer, said there was no information from the audit yet. He said the audit recorded traffic day and night for three days. If there are remedial works to be carried out, they will be completed quickly, he said.



Councillor Caillian Ellis said, “I have been barking about this since it opened - it was far from a success.” He told the council “there is no need for footage - common sense will tell you.”

Mr O'Boyle emphasised that the council had to go by national guidelines.

Cllr Ellis also noted that the signs on the Fenagh side were so low that “if a motorbike hit the sign it would take the head off them.”

Mr O'Boyle replied the signage was also erected in line with national guidelines. He said the signs are designed for traffic and “not really designed for motorbikes.”



Cllr O'Rourke commented “you compromise your own insurance” when you take that turn for Fenagh, he went on to say maybe a conversation is needed with the designers of the guidelines.

Cllr Brendan Barry suggested the large kerb on the left be dismantled and a painted island replace the concrete one to help larger vehicles.

Cllr John McCartin said there is “certainly an issue with the junction.”

He said corrective action is needed and the kerb on the left has to be eliminated. He said if the kerb was lowered an artic truck could mount it on the turn, but Cllr O'Rourke said “there should be no wheel on the kerb.”

The Council will inform members if corrective works will need to take place.