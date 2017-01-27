Fall in Garda Detectives in Leitrim

There is concern over the fall in the number of Garda detectives nationwide.

In the Sligo/ Leitrim division hthere was a dramatic drop of 28% falling from 28 in 2011 to 20 in October 2016.

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy released that in October just passed, there were just 804 detectives in the force, an 11% drop since May 2015 when there were almost 100 more detectives on the streets.

“The decreases throughout divisions appear to have accelerated in 2016, with 70 detective positions being lost since last May,” explained the Deputy.

“The Roscommon/Longford division has taken a real hit in terms of the numbers of detectives as there are now only 14 as of October 2016 which is not an adequate number when you consider the size of this rural Garda division. Likewise Sligo/Leitrim has seen a huge decrease in detective numbers with a drop of 28%- we need a greater number of detectives working across divisions to protect our communities.

“In light of the decrease in crime detection rates recorded between 2010-2014 and recently published by the CSO, the Minister should be looking at increasing the number of detectives on our streets and not allowing this slide in numbers to continue.

While all Gardaí play a crucial role in the detection and prevention of crime, communities affected by serious and often organised crime require the support of specialist detectives,” concluded Deputy Murphy.