Sligo/Leitrim mental health unit goes to tender

The €11 million mental health unit to be built at Sligo University Hospital to cover Sligo and Leitrim has gone out to tender.

Planning permission has been granted for a 25-bed unit, which will replace the century-old facility at Ballytivnan.

The first stage of the tender process was advertised late last year but the unit is not expected to be completed until 2020.

Expressions of interest and submissions are currently being shortlisted on the etender site.