The Shed Distillery plans to build a new visitor experience

The Shed Distillery of P. J. Rigney want to extend their business to include a new visitor experience.

The distillery based in the Food Hub are seeking planning permission from Leitrim County Council for a new single storey extension, refurbishment and alteration of existing Distillery accommodation.

The visitor experience wants to encompass a reception area, exhibition areas, visitor toilets, provision for tasting and sale of gifts including spirits produced at "The Shed", a café, a botanical glasshouse and herb garden.

The existing access road and green areas adjacent to the proposed new development will be redesigned and landscaped to accommodate a new vehicular entrance and designated car parking together with all associated site development works.

There have been two submissions to the planning application from the EPA and the Environmental Health Officer. Leitrim County Council has sought further information from the applicant.