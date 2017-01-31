7,000 strong petition calling for Fracking ban

As an Oireachtas Committee begins hearings on a draft law to ban fracking, the IFA is joining local groups, environmentalists, water specialists and student campaigners to call for the Bill to be passed without delay.

Hildegarde Naughton TD, the Chair of Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action, has agreed to receive a petition from the groups, signed by over 7000 members of the public. The Prohibition of the Exploration and Extraction of Onshore Petroleum Bill 2016 was referred by to the Committee by the Dáil for consideration, in October, when the Government dropped at attempt to delay it.

A Public Consultation regarding the proposed Bill to ban fracking and any unconventional fossil fuel extraction from Ireland is currently being undertaken by the Oireachtas Committee for Communication, Climate Action and the Environment.

A short briefing on this anti-fracking Bill will be provided tomorrow, Wednesday 1 February, in Buswells Hotel from 2.15 – 3pm.

At the briefing representatives from the Irish Farmers' Association, The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association, the Environmental Pillar, The Sustainable Water Network, Love Leitrim, Friends of the Earth, Fossil Free TCD and Leitrim Co Council will set out their support for this Bill to ban fracking. The Bill's sponsor, Fine Gael assistant party chief whip, Tony McLoughlin TD, will also be in attendance.

Motivated by the significant risks to water, land, air, climate and public health, this broad civil society grouping are calling on the Oireachtas Committee to pass this Bill to the next stage and proceed with passing it into law without delay, and to forever stop the threat of fracking on Irish soil.

A public petition, currently with 7,000 signatures, will be delivered to Chair of the Oireachtas Committee Hildegarde Naughton in advance of the briefing, calling for the Committee to pass the Bill without delay.