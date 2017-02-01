No boil water notices left in Leitrim

All water supplies within Leitrim have been removed from the Remedial Action List. This leave no boil water notices around the county.

Irish Water has welcomed the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL) update published this week which shows that strategic investment by the utility in Co Leitrim has ensured that there are no boil water notices in place in the county and the remaining two schemes have been removed from the RAL.

Kiltyclogher Public Water Supply was on the RAL for inadequate treatment for cryptosporidium. A boil water notice was issued on the supply in August 2015 and following extensive works the notice was lifted in December 2016.

The works included the construction of a new interconnecting rising mains and new pumping station to extend the North Leitrim Regional Water Supply Scheme to supply the Kiltyclogher Public Water Supply. These works have now been completed and fully treated and compliant water is being supplied to the consumers on the Kiltyclogher scheme. The works also included the construction of a new 4.5km distribution main from Coolodonnell reservoir to supply the village of Rossinver.

The South Leitrim Regional Water Supply has also been removed from the RAL. Irish Water improved operations at the plant to ensure its removal for the benefit of the 16,500 people supplied by the scheme.

Speaking about the RAL and the ongoing work in Leitrim, Irish Water’s Regional Compliance Specialist Pat O’Sullivan said, “The publication of the latest RAL update is a confirmation of the focus and dedication of Irish Water and Leitrim County Council in ensuring the delivery of clean and wholesome water in the county.

“As a single utility Irish Water is able to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the performance of Ireland’s drinking water production plants and where serious compliance challenges are found they can be tackled more effectively and efficiently. The decommissioning of smaller water treatment plants and rationalisation of water supply zones across county boundaries as has happened in Leitrim could only be achieved by a single utility.”

Nationally Irish Water has adopted a prioritised programme of works which will require an investment of €2 billion by 2021. Significant improvements are being achieved year on year by this approach, including in Co Leitrim where there are no boil water notices in place.

The RAL is updated quarterly by the EPA for those water supplies where investment in treatment processes is required. Irish Water has a prioritised programme of investment for all schemes on the RAL and the current updated RAL which showed a reduction from 108 to 98 schemes is a reflection of this progress.