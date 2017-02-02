'Lucky' car crash victim seeks out good Samaritan

Tamara Jade Huxtable did not have the 18th birthday weekend she expected, when she was the victim of a serious car crash in Keshcarrigan last Friday, January 27.



The Drumshanbo girl was thrown from the back seat of the car after it hit a barrier on Friday morning.

Tamara was left with a number of serious injuries but her mother Sue has told the paper they realise “she is lucky” to have survived.

As her family and friends await Tamara's recovery, they are seeking out the good Samaritan who came across the accident and helped Tamara as she waited for assistance.



Sue Huxtable told the paper, the first man on the scene of the accident put Tamara in his car to wait on paramedics and Gardai.

However when paramedics arrived on the scene they didn’t want to move Tamara as they did not know the extent of her injuries.

The fire brigade then had to cut off the roof of the car belonging to the kind gentleman and after removing Tamara airlifted her to Sligo University Hospital. Sue said the family feel “so bad for the man” and want to get in touch with him to express their gratitude for his kindness and apologise for the major inconvenience.



All they know is that the man is from Sligo. If this man can contact the paper, we will put him in touch with the Huxtable family.

Tamara is recovering in Sligo Hospital, she had surgery on her broken wrist and will need months of bed rest for a cracked

bone in her pelvis and tailbone.

She also had stitches to her head and is suffering from bruising, but her family are happy that she should fully recover within a few months.



Her mother said she is “doing good” but is “still in shock.” Tamara turned 18 at the weekend and had expected to go to Sligo on a night out, not to end up in surgery there. The other occupants of the car were uninjured.

The road from Pruglish junction to Keshcarrigan village was closed for most of Friday as part of the Garda investigation into the accident.

Tamara's family said they are grateful to everyone who attended the scene and helped Tamara as well as the local man who drove the good Samaritan back to Sligo.