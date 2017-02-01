Dog owners allowing their animals to foul footpaths

There has been strong condemnation of the growing problem in the county of dogs fouling footpaths which poses a health risk to humans, particularly to young children.



One resident in Leitrim Village said that while walking to St. Joseph's National School last week parents had to navigate 18 dog poops on the small footpath stretching between Drumhierney and the National School on Keadue Road.

She said a lot of this fouling is outside people's houses.

“This is an environmental issue also as it can cause children to get very sick from it,” she said.

This is an ongoing issue but much worse with the recent lack of rain to wash them away, she added.



Leitrim County Council was contacted and advised they would put up some signs near the school in the near future to notify dog owners of the penalty of €150 for anyone not scooping up their dog's mess.

Some local residents have also made their own signs to try and get their message across to dog owners.

The issue is a countywide one with walking routes being the most fouled as owners bring their dogs for a walk.



Complaints have been made in Dromahair of repeated dog fouling on the new walking route around the local community pitch.

Also, in Carrick-on-Shannon, serious dog fouling is evident on popular walking routes such as the Castlecara Road loop and in Attirory.

The council has erected signage reminding owners of their responsibilities but the problem persists.