Calling all Leitrim silver surfers

Age Action and open eir are encouraging people across Leitrim to enter the open eir Silver Surfer Awards.

The closing date is fast approaching - enter by Friday, February 17, 2017. This is a great opportunity to nominate yourself or someone you know who is making a difference by using technology in their daily lives. Now in its eighth year, the Awards recognise and reward the achievements of older people using technology and the Internet as well as the volunteers who teach these skills.

The five categories for the 2017 open eir Silver Surfer Awards are:

-New to IT Award – An older person who is new to technology and has overcome challenges to become an IT user.

-Hobbies on the Net Award - An older person who uses the Internet to pursue their passion or hobby, or who uses IT for communication and social networking.

- Golden IT Award - An individual over the age of 80 who uses technology to enhance their life.

- Silver Surfer Award - An older person who embraces the Internet or technology with a sense of fun and adventure.

- IT Tutor(s) of the Year Award - An individual volunteer or group of volunteers of any age who tutor older learners.





Nomination forms can be accessed viawww.ageaction.ie/silversurfer. The awards ceremony takes place in eir’s Head Office on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.