A new chapter for Leitrim Libraries

Fiona Heavey

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

View from inside Leitrim County Library, Ballinamore

Leitrim libraries are about to embark on a new and exciting chapter.

The branches around the county are about to join with other public library services in Ireland to create one joint library collection - using a shared library catalog.

To facilitate the transition to the new services, Leitrim Library branches will be closed to the public on Tuesday morning, February.

The branches will re-open at 2.30pm on February 7.