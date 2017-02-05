A new chapter for Leitrim Libraries
Leitrim libraries are about to embark on a new and exciting chapter.
The branches around the county are about to join with other public library services in Ireland to create one joint library collection - using a shared library catalog.
To facilitate the transition to the new services, Leitrim Library branches will be closed to the public on Tuesday morning, February.
The branches will re-open at 2.30pm on February 7.
