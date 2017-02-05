130 .ie domains registered in Leitrim in 2016

130 .ie domains were registered in Leitrim in 2016, according to the latest dot ie Domain Profile Report, published by the IE Domain Registry (IEDR), the company responsible for managing and maintaining Ireland's country code domain name extension - .ie.

The figure is a 16% decrease on 2015. Overall .ie domain registrations in Connacht in 2016 numbered 2,739, a 6% decrease on the same period last year.

In total, 34,615 .ie domains were registered last year, the second highest year for new registrations since 2011. That equates to approximately 94 new .ie registrations every day in 2016. 72% of all new registrations in 2016 were made by businesses (corporate bodies and sole traders).

A total of 221,871 .ie domains are now registered in Ireland and around the world. There are no details of .com domains set up in the county.