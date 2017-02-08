No change in unemployment figures for Co Leitrim

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office have revealed that there was no change in the numbers unemployed in Co. Leitrim during the first month of the year.

The figures reveal that there were 2,366 people unemployed in the county during January, the same number recorded in December.

Closer inspection of the figures reveal there were 157 males under 25 unemployed in the county in January while the figure for females was 99.

There are 1,181 males over 25 unemployed, compared to 1,193 in December while there were 929 females unemployed in January compared to 927 in December.

The figures reveal 1,819 are unemployed in the Carrick-on-Shannon area and 547 in the Manorhamilton area.