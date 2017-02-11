EPA calls on Leitrim Schools to tell 'The Story of Your Stuff'

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has teamed up with young photographer and music video director, Christian Tierney to launch an exciting new competition for secondary schools themed The Story of Your Stuff.

Leitrim students are invited to choose an everyday object such as a pen, mobile phone or a water bottle and use a visual medium to illustrate its lifecycle, where it came from, how you use it and more importantly, where it’s going to end up!

The competition is open to secondary school students up to and including 18 years. The prize is: €500 for the winning entry and €500 plus a video workshop with Christian Tierney for the school.

All information about the competition can be found on http://www. thestoryofyourstuff.ie/. Here students can view a “Story of your stuff” video created by Christian Tierney and top tips from him on how to get started.

The EPA’s web resource http://www.epa.ie/irelandsenvironment/ provides the best source of information for students to research their entry. The website also includes a section for teachers with a lesson plan outlining the educational as well as fun elements of this campaign.

Entering the competition couldn’t be easier. Simply fill out the short application form via www.thestoryofyourstuff.ie, upload your entry and click send before the 30th March 2017.

Students are advised to keep their videos short, ideally 60 seconds and not more than 90 seconds long. Entries will be judged by Christian Tierney and representatives of the EPA and Earth Horizon Productions, producers of RTÉ’s Eco Eye series.