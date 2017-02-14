Local schools added to DEIS programme

A number of local schools have been added to the DEIS school programme this week.



SN Mhic Diarmada in Kiltyclogher, SN Lasair Naofa, Arigna, Co Roscommon, Strabraggan NS, Co Roscommon and SN Corrabha, Glangevlin, Co Cavan will now benefit from DEIS Rural status.



Fairgreen NS in Belturbet, Co Cavan and Kilbannon NS, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal have been added to the DEIS Urban programme.



The DEIS (Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools) Plan 2017 gives every child the opportunity to fulfil their potential, regardless of their circumstances.

The Plan builds on the experiences of existing DEIS schools and draws on international best practice.

It sets out new targets to further improve literacy and numeracy, school completion rates and progression to further and higher education.



The new DEIS school support programme will be implemented from September 2017.

The schools listed as well as the ones already in the programme will receive additional supports like NEPS provision, priority professional development provision resource teaching and book rental schemes amongst others.