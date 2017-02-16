Special heritage evening in Dromahair this Friday

The Dromahair Heritage Group has been very active over the recent past and this Friday they are holding a special 'heritage evening' in The Village Tearooms (Stanfords) at 7.30pm.

Over the past year the Heritage Group have been very active in the community, in particular with their participation in the creation of the Abbey Loop, revival of interest in placenames, and several other initiatives.

The group would now like to hear from others in the community who appreciate the treasures in the area. Not just what is already happening, but what they would like to see happening in the future.

They are creating the opportunity for this to happen in a social context, which they are calling 'A Heritage Meitheal'. There will be an opportunity to mingle and to chat about what 'heritage' means to you, and what our mutual future hopes are for Dromahair.

Members of Dromahair Heritage Group will attend to update on recent successful projects, to give their own thoughts for the future, and how we might be mutually supportive.

Admission is free.

Fáilte roimh gach éinne.