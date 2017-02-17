The Glens Centre has major revamp planned

The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon and The Glens Centre in Manorhamilton have both received funding under the Arts and Culture Scheme 2016-2018.

The Dock has been allocated €128,500, while Manorhamilton's The Glens received €50,000.



Cavan Town Hall Theatre and The Hawk’s Well Theatre in Sligo both did really well out of the allocations as they will receive €750,000 and €550,000 respectively.



Deputy Tony McLoughlin welcomed the funding saying, “It is also a testament to the hard work of these theatres' board and the staff who made the successful application and who run the theatre on a daily basis.”



Both Leitrim centres have huge line ups for the forthcoming months with theatre productions and live music.



The Glens Centre is planning a major revamp, Director Susan McKay said, “We are delighted that the government has invested this money in the Glens Centre. Since I started work here last Autumn I have been itching to get this lovely old venue into shape - it needs a lot of repairs and a lot of refurbishment so that we can lure more people in to enjoy the wonderful range of shows and concerts we put on here in comfort and style.”

The Glens are going to invest in their recording studio to offer facilities for artists who want to capture the renowned acoustics of the auditorium. The centre are also hoping to live stream events. Works are expected to begin this Summer.