Call to 'nail the stigmna' at Sligo IT

Mayo gaelic footballer and IT Sligo graduate Andy Moran was back at college last week – to get his nails done – and to launch the Institute’s new Healthy Campus Programme for its students and staff.

Moran, who played a starring role in Mayo’s recent National Football League victory over Kerry, was in Sligo to lend his support to the Institute’s new Healthy Campus initiative, which commits the college to promoting health and wellness at all levels of its operations.

The Programme is also drawing on the talents of the Institute’s Health Promotion students who are using it as a platform to run various initiatives as part of their course work.

These include ‘Nail The Stigma’ – an initiative which aims to encourage students and staff to talk openly about mental health.

“What we are promoting is a positive mental health campaign where we are asking individuals to paint their baby finger nail red and the take a video of themselves talking about how they are feeling,” explains Denise McDermott, who’s a final year Public Health & Health Promotion student at IT Sligo.

”Our overall aim is to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health in Ireland, and to encourage people to speak up and talk about how they are feeling. The red nail will signify that we are stopping or nailing the stigma attached to mental health and talking out about your feelings while the baby finger nail represents that mental health issues are often not that recognisable in an individual.”

The students will hold a #NailTheStigma campaign day on campus on February 28.