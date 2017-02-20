Deadline approaching for submission of questions to Leitrim Joint Policing Committee public meeting

Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 21 is the deadline for submitting questions for the public meeting of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

The JPC public meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 28 at 8pm in The Mayflower, Drumshanbo.

The theme of the meeting will be ‘Community Safety in County Leitrim’. Members of the public have the right to attend the meeting, to have their views heard and to put questions to the Committee.

All questions concerning the policing of County Leitrim should be submitted in writing to: Ms. Sinead Flynn, Administrative Officer, Corporate Services, Aras-an-Chontae, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim or by e-mail to sflynn@leitrimcoco.ie

Questions should be received no later than Tuesday, February 21 and must include the name and address of the person submitting the question, which will be kept confidential. Questions will be accepted from any person affected by the policing of the area. Those who require alternative arrangements for the submission of questions may contact the Administrative Officer, Corporate Services on 071/9620005.

Please note that the Joint Policing Committee may not consider matters relating to a specific criminal investigation or prosecution or matters relating to the security of the State. In addition, the Joint Policing Committee will not consider a matter if:

· It would endanger the security of one or more individuals.

· It relates to an individual.

· It involves information received by the Garda Síochána or the local authority in confidence.

· It would, or would be likely to, prejudice the prevention or detection of crime or the apprehension or prosecution of offenders.

· Individuals shall not be discussed or named. An individual’s right to privacy and the provision of the European Convention on Human Rights Act, 2003 must be adhered to.

· It is deemed prejudicial to a Garda operational matter.

· The public is advised that in some circumstances, for legal reasons, it may not be possible to provide information requested

For more information on how to submit questions see here.