Planning sought for day care centre in Cortober
Lunney's garage and showroom, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon
Lunneys Garage, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon are seeking planning permission from Roscommon County Council to change the use of portion of their car showroom to an adult day care centre.
Roscommon County Council are expecting to have a decision due on the application in April, 2017.
Submissions on the application need to be received by March 14, 2017.
