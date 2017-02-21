Car parking problem must be addressed in next two years

Cllr Felim Gurn wants 'ongoing problems with parking in Manorhamilton' to be addressed within the next two years.

Speaking of his frustration with the current situation, Cllr Gurn told Monday's Municipal meeting that local businesses "feel they are getting nothing back for their rates".

"People can't get parked in the town, something has to give," he stressed. "The town is at a standstill, a review of the whole traffic system is needed."

Other councillors supported his motion noting that there should be more support for businesses and more parking for those looking to shop in the town.

Senior Engineer at Leitrim County Council, Shay O'Connor, said staff had hoped to bring a report on the traffic and car parking situation in Manorhamilton before this month's municipal meeting, but "unfortunately we were unable, due to our current workload, to achieve this. We will however have a report for the March meeting," he said.