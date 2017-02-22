Can you spare some time to help a seriously ill child's wish come true?

Make-A-Wish Ireland help to make lifetime memories for sick children and last year this included a child from Co Leitrim.

They now need people to help them continue this work and are looking for 15 local volunteers for Leitrim on Wish Day, March 31.

Volunteers are simply asked to give a few hours of their time to sell wristbands and badges for €2 each in their local area.

Make-A-Wish is funded entirely through donations and fundraising. To support the ongoing happiness they give to children and their families from Leitrim and throughout Ireland, Make-A-Wish needs the help of volunteers in Leitrim to continue their important work.

Irene Timmins Head of Fundraising for Make-A-Wish explains: “Last year in Leitrim we were able to make memories for a brave local child and their family. The value of these memories is truly immeasurable. Make-A-Wish offers positivity in an extremely dark and anxious time. Every child deserves that.

“We are approaching our 2,000th wish for Irish kids which would not be possible without our volunteers. All we are asking is a few hours from the people of Leitrim on Friday, March 31 to sell some of our wish bands and badges, which cost €2 each, with 100% of proceeds to Make-A-Wish.

“Wishes make memories that last many lifetimes, but we cannot make them without our volunteers.”

Make-A-Wish volunteers will be located throughout Leitrim, including Ballinamore, Carrick-On-Shannon and Manorhamilton on March 31. To sign up to volunteer visit www.makeawish.ie or contact Daragh on (01) 2052011 / volunteer@makeawish.ie