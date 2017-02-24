Stoma information event for Leitrim people

A Free information afternoon is planned for this Sunday, February 26 in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon aimed at anyone in the community who use ostomy appliances.



More and more people, for a variety of different reasons, now have stomas. Often times, people can be shy or reserved when talking about their stomas and the problems they might encounter.



Next Sunday poses an ideal opportunity to meet and talk with like-minded people in a relaxed and friendly environment.

Frank Geelan from the Boyle area will welcome everyone at 2pm and speakers will include Joey Smith from Ballinamore, Mary Gilhooly from Drumshanbo and Julie McGetterick from Ballinacarrow - all ostomists for many years.



The founding member of the Sligo Stoma Support Group, the very popular Mary McLoughlin, will attend and give an outline on the present support group which meets in Sligo on a monthly basis.

The Guest Speaker will be the Stoma Care Nurse Specialist, Susan Moore, who is attached to Sligo University Hospital.

A skin care specialist Selene Daly will also be in attendance. The information afternoon is aimed at making patients and their families aware of the products and support that are available to them.



Supply companies will also have stands with their ostomy related products on display.

Should you need to contact someone in advance of the information day, feel free to call Joey Smith on (087) 2525200 or Mary McLoughlin on (086)3608798.