Roads have been cleared in most areas following Storm Doris
A tree blocking the road in Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon
Leitrim County Council has removed nearly all of the trees blocking roads in the county.
All major and regional routes are now clear and open.
However diversions are still in place for those travelling to Carrick-on-Shannon from Croghan and Elphin.
Motorists are still advised to proceed with caution as heavy shower and some smaller branches are making conditions hazardous.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on