WIN a VIP Meet and Greet with Nathan Carter & an overnight stay at The Landmark Hotel!

Nathan Carter is Ireland’s bestselling Country Artist and he is playing live at The Landmark this Easter Saturday, 15th April and now he will also be live at the Landmark on Easter Sunday, 16th April!

Two nights with Nathan – we think this is worth celebrating!

To celebrate the announcement of the second date The Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, is offering you and 3 friends the chance to win a VIP Meet and Greet with Nathan at Easter Sunday’s show at The Landmark and an Overnight Stay at Carrick-on-Shannon’s Landmark Hotel.

The first 300 tickets sold for Nathan’s Easter Sunday date (16th Apr) will be entered into the draw to Win this Fantastic prize! T&C’s apply, all 4 winners must have tickets for the Dance Night to qualify.

Tickets, €25 will sell fast so don’t delay! Call the Landmark Hotel today t: 071 96 22 222 (Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.ie, booking fees apply)

For more information on Nathan Carter Live at The Landmark and all upcoming events, LIKE our new facebook page: facebook.com/TheLandmarkLive.