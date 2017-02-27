fit4all week to be launched today

Aidan O’Mahony has been unveiled by CARA as the patron of fit4all week.

The national campaign which has been launched today, Monday, February 27 and is aimed at increasing awareness and building capacity of leisure and fitness professionals for people with disabilities.

Fit4all week will take place between the May 8 and 14 in sports venues and fitness facilities throughout the country and culminating with a National Expo on May 10 in the newly opened Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Blanchardstown.

Leisure and fitness professionals, leisure centres and sports facilities that are interested in participating in the national fit4all week are encouraged to register their centre details here and any individual wishing to take part during the week can check out the list of active centres on www.caracentre.ie/fit4all