HIQA seeks improvements at Sligo University Hospital

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) carried out its first-ever medical safety check at Sligo University Hospital on December 14, 2016.

The report on Sligo University Hospital said there is a well established Drugs and therapeutics Safety Committee, but it did reccommend a number of improvements.

HIQA said medication-related incidents were likely to be significantly under-reported at the hospital, which could lead to a lack of understanding about their exact causes.

It claims the hospital needs to improve rates of medication-related incident and near-miss reporting by medical, nursing and pharmacy staff.

The report found medication safety is being actively progressed at the hospital.