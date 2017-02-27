HIQA seeks improvements at Sligo University Hospital
The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) carried out its first-ever medical safety check at Sligo University Hospital on December 14, 2016.
The report on Sligo University Hospital said there is a well established Drugs and therapeutics Safety Committee, but it did reccommend a number of improvements.
HIQA said medication-related incidents were likely to be significantly under-reported at the hospital, which could lead to a lack of understanding about their exact causes.
It claims the hospital needs to improve rates of medication-related incident and near-miss reporting by medical, nursing and pharmacy staff.
The report found medication safety is being actively progressed at the hospital.
