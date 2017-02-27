An Post say they "still have a decision to make" on the future of Aughavas Post Office

A spokesperson for An Post has said that they "still have a decision to make" on the future of Aughavas Post Office.

The current Postmistress had expressed a wish to retire following the sale of the property housing the service last month.

This triggered a public consultation process which only closed to submissions on February 17 last.

Although the postmistress has since indicated that she will postpone her retirement, meaning the post office can continue to operate past the original March 1 closure deadline, An Post stress that they have not made any decision yet on the long term future of the service.

Following a meeting with a local delegation in Aughavas earlier this afternoon, An Post spokesperson, Angus Laverty, told the Leitrim Observer that they were committed to "making a decision (on Aughavas Post Office) as quickly as possible."

"We have agreed to include the decision at the meeting today as part of the consultation period," he added.

"The current postmistress was originally expected to leave on March 1 but she has agreed to stay on for a short period of time under a decision is reached."

Local Sinn Féin councillor, Caroline Mulvey, who also attended this afternoon's meeting with An Post, told our reporter "a very positive" discussion had taken place.

"An Post were very open to hearing the concerns of the local community and they did take on board the points raised, especially those concerning the difficulties any closure would mean for the elderly residents of the area," she said.

"They said that they had received a number of written submissions on the post office but at the end of the day it would be coming down to facts and figures as An Post don't get State funding."

Cllr Mulvey said that she understood a decision would be made on whether the service would remain open in the next month.