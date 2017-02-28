Are you looking for work in the Leitrim area?

There are a number of jobs advertised in this week's Leitrim Observer:



- The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannoin is looking for experienced bar staff, waiters, banqueting staff, a pastry chef and a Chef de Partie.

- Homeinstead.ie are looking for caregivers in the Kinlough, Carrigallen, Mohill, and Ballinamore Areas.

- Arigna Mining Experience, Arigna is looking for a Senior Tour Guide/Maintenance Supervisor.

- Roscommon Leader Partnership is looking for a Kitchen Assistant/Driver.

- Nurse On Call are looking for nurses, student nurses and care assistants for Galway, Limerick, DOonegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitirm Roscommon, Dublin, Monaghan, Cavan, Louth , Meath, Kildare, Carlow, Laois, Longford, Offally, Westmeath, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Kilkenny, Clare, Cork and Kerry.



For more details see the Leitrim Observer this week, page 53.