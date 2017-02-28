Bank of Ireland apologises

Some Bank of Ireland customers were left without their monthly wages today (February 28) after a delay in processing payments.

A spokeswoman for Bank of Ireland said that the delay was not down to a technical glitch but instead was due to the actual processing of payments. She added that by lunchtime today, it had processed all payments.

Customers were told that “we’ve checked with the team and all payments will be processed today. We apologise for any inconvenience.