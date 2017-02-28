Leitrim needs new footpaths and public lighting

There is much disappointment that there is no funding being allocated for new public lighting and footpaths aroudn the county this year.

Leitrim County Council informed members of Ballinamore Municipal Meeting this week that they have not received money for new public lighting and footpaths since 2011.

Cllr Caillian Ellis said the news was "disappointing" and he asked the council to write to the Department to request funds. There was over all support for this proposal from the meeting.