Council forced to change new junction

After months of planning and design and four months disruption to traffic a new junction outside Ballinamore will now have to be changed - less then three months after it opened.



The new Edentenny junction has caused controversy since work began on it in September 2016.

Despite defending the design of the junction as correct at all times, Leitrim County Council has given into public and popular opinion and will adjust the road for vehicles turning left for Fenagh/Mohill.



The junction took over four months to complete in late 2016 and even during work, locals had concerns about the design.

When it was finished there was an outcry about the restricted space for vehicles turning off the main R208 onto the R202 Fenagh/Mohill road.



While requests for works on other roads around the county are being denied on the basis of a lack of funding, this brand new junction will need further funding to be rectified.

At the time of the works, Cllr Caillian Ellis had stated, “an unbelievable amount of money is being spent.”

The Fenagh Councillor has been very outspoken about the road layout.

He called the junction “lethal at night.”

Cllr Ellis has argued that larger vehicles “must cross the white line” to take the left turn.



The council recently carried out a Safety Audit report and video survey on the junction.

As a result of these there will be extra signage and markings and the kerb will be adjusted.

They stated, “We carried out a video survey of this junction and while some HGVs do cross the white line when making the left turn, most do not.

“However we will adjust the kerb for left turning vehicles.”



The council said trucks and cars “have to slow down to make the turn.”

As part of a Low Cost Safety grant, the junction will also get public lighting and a safety barrier.

The council dismissed the idea from Cllr John McCartin of a slip road from Ballinamore to Fenagh as they said they want to force vehicles to slow down.