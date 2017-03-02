2017 Leitrim Champion Speller announced

Eason is delighted to announce Eileen Maguire as the winner of the Leitrim County Spelling Bee, which took place on March 1 in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-On-Shannon.

11-year-old Eileen Maguire from St. Brigid’s National School, Drumcong, fought off stiff competition from seven spelling enthusiasts and will now be entered into the Connacht Provincial Spelling Bee final in June. The 5th class student loves to read but finds it hard to pick her favourite book as she has so many!

The nationwide competition is part of an overall Eason literacy and reading initiative to encourage and inspire children to develop their spelling and pronunciation skills. Over the years the competition has helped school children gain a greater appreciation of words in a fun and educational way.

The All-Ireland winning school will receive a collection of books for their library to the value of €7,500 and the winner themselves will be awarded a goodie package full of books worth €500 and the prestigious title of the 2017 Eason Spelling Bee champion.

Keep abuzz with all the 2017 Spelling Bee news on www.easons.com/spellingbee and @easons #EasonSpellingBee