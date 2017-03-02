Put the fire on and wrap up warm

Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning that is expected to affect Leitrim this evening

Rain will turn to sleet and snow in northwestern and northern counties later this afternoon and evening.

The status yellow warning issued by the metrological service advise that heavy rainfall is expected particularly for Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry. There are some very heavy downpours at times through the rest of today, tonight and tomorrow. The warning is in place until 6pm on Friday.

A status yellow weather advisory for cold and very unsettled weather will continue right over the weekend. Met Eireann say that there will be periods of heavy rain, with some severe downpours at times, especially in southwestern, western and northwestern counties with spot flooding.

The lowest temperatures 0 to 3 degrees with frost and icy patches developing locally but not widespread.





So put on the fire, get an extra layer of clothes on and maybe have the hot water bottle on standby!