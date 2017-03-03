Freya has worked displayed in once-off gallery

Pictured is Freya Whitney, age 7 from Leitrim with her self-portrait which was displayed as part of a once off gallery on the railings of Merrion Square Park recently.

Over 300 self-portraits of children in Ireland were displayed on the railings of Merrion Square Park in a special once off gallery last week.

This outdoor portrait gallery was organised by The Ark, the cultural centre for children in Temple Bar.

This March they will hold a visual arts programme in their lovely Eustace street building all about portraiture, but in advance of this they put out a call to children all across Ireland to be part of this unique outdoor gallery.

Submissions were received from across the country and lots of children came by to see their portrait hung alongside the many others. These self-portraits will also be on display in The Ark in March as part of the portraiture programme. For more info on The Ark go to www.ark.ie