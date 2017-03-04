Weekend Weather looks wet and cold

We hope you don't have much outdoor plans for the weekend.

It will be cold and breezy this morning, Saturday March 4 with outbreaks of rain - and there may even be some wet snow falling on high grounds.

There is expected to be a break in the rain later today, but it will remain cloudy with further outbreaks of rain for the evening. Highest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees Celsius, coldest across the central and northern parts. Northwesterly winds will be mostly fresh, and gusty along southern counties. Temperatures are expecting to go below zero tonight.

Sunday could see scattered outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow. While Met Eireann says there may be sunny spells, we would advise you to stay covered and warm as those frest westerly winds are still about.

Some frost and a few icy patches in areas sheltered on Sunday night.