Three men in court tomorrow for possession of offensive weapons

PSNI Detectives from Reactive and Organised Crime have charged three men, aged 21, 22 and 37 with a number of offences including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possession of an offensive weapon.

It is believed that the charges are connected to an incident on Friday afternoon (March 3) on the Dublin Road in Enniskillen, when a car was stopped and searched by police and a firearm recovered.

They are expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning, Monday 6 March.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.