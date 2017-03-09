Farming Roadshow in support of the North West Hospice

The “Farming Roadshow” sponsored by Bank of Ireland will take place on Thursday night, 23rd March, 2017 at 7pm at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sligo.

This event is being run as part of their Enterprise Town programme and has been organised in partnership with the local farming community in Co Sligo.

The Farming Roadshow will cover all aspects of livestock farming from beginning to end. Its aim is to promote agricultural enterprise and drive business momentum for local farmers and the wider rural community in the North West.

The event will include practical discussions relevant to local farmers. Speakers will cover topics including SBCI funding, nutritional advice for farmers and markets for farm produce. Three local farmers will speak about their enterprises and give advice about beef, sheep and dairy farming.

Guest speaker on the night will be the editor of the Irish Farmers Journal Justin McCarthy. Joe Burke from Bord Bia, Keith Higgins, Mayo footballer and Neil Ewing, Captain Sligo Senior football team will also be in attendance.

During the evening a number of farm related exhibitors will showcase their products and services including Teagasc and Aurivo.

The event will mark the passing of Anne Canning, former Bank of Ireland employee. Her son Niall is chief organiser of the Farming Roadshow.

While the event is free to attend Niall hopes that people will give generously to North West Hospice, a local charity that is dedicated to helping people with life limiting illnesses and providing specialist palliative care services for those living in Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal.

Numerous raffles will take place during the evening and there will be an auction of farm related produce and other interesting prizes at the end of the night. All are welcome.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks.