Deaths in Leitrim - March 12, 2017 - evening update

The following death has occurred in the Leitrim area:

Terence Roche, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan



Terence Roche, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully, at The Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Sadly missed by his sister Margaret McHugh, Barran, brother Jimmy, nephews Brian McHugh, Sligo, Paddy and Charlie, Barran, grandnephew, grandnieces, great-grandnephews and grandniece, extented family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, this Monday evening from 4.30pm until 6.15pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times.