Four cars broken into in three separate incidents

Four cars were broken into in three separate incidents in Annaduff and Carrick-on-Shannon over the past two weeks.

On March 14, last two vehicles parked at the Annaduff GAA grounds were targeted by thieves.

The driver's side window of the first vehicle was broken and a small amount of cash was stolen.

A van was also broken into at the same location. In this instance a large amount of tools were stolen after the rear door of the vehicle was forced open. Items stolen included angle grinders and electric saws.

The incidents happened at around 8.45pm.

Carrick-on-Shannon

Two further incidents of thefts from cars were also reported in Carrick-on-Shannon.

On March 11, a car was damaged outside of the Leitrim County Council office. The side front window of the vehicle was broken at around 10.30pm on the night in question.

The thieves then stole electrical equipment and an amount of money from the vehicle.

In a separate incident on march 17 a vehicle parked in the Priest's Lane area of Carrick-on-Shannon (near the bottle bank) was broken into. The vehicle was unlocked and the thieves discovered a quantity of cash hidden in the vehicle.

Superintendent Kevin English is asking motorists to exercise caution when leaving valuables in parked vehicles.

He urged that care be especially taken if parking in areas where there is no public lighting or where CCTV is not in operation.

If possible people are asked not to leave valuables in their vehicle. Take the items with you, or, if you must leave valuables in your car, ensure they are locked away in the boot or glove box out of sight.

Further safety advice for your car or jeep is available on the An Garda Síochoná website at http://www.garda.ie. Just click on the crime prevention page.