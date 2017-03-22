The worst Mother's Day gifts revealed

A carton of milk, a dustpan and brush, a frying pan and a voucher from a husband saying he will do the handywork around the house are just some of the rubbish gifts given to mums on Mother's Day.

With the big day just around the corner - it's this Sunday, March 26 for those who have been living in an alternate universe for the last few weeks - Aldi has carried out a survey of mums to find out j the worst and best gifts they have recieved.

Probably topping the worst list was the story from one mum who admitted her partner gifted her with :"a photo frame with a photo that was taken out of my house by my partner, wrapped and given back to me”.

Irons and cooking utensils also made an alarming appearance in a number of worst gift lists.

Apparently 57% of mums want to keep it simple for their family and would like to be served breakfast in bed or have dinner cooked for them on Mother’s Day, whereas 43% said they would prefer to go out to a restaurant for a nice family meal.

For Mother’s Day, 70% of mums said they want to spend the whole day with their children and partner, whereas 30% would rather have a few hours of alone time.

60% of mums surveyed receive a gift from their partner/husband on Mother’s Day - but this means that a whopping 40% don't bother!

It was 50/50 when it came to admitting to being annoyed if they didn’t receive a gift from their children on Mother’s Day. When asked what they would do with a gift they received that they didn’t like, 84% of mums said that they would keep the gift, after all, their children put their time and money into buying something for them. 11% said they would return it to the shop and exchange it. A rather brave 5% said they would re-gift it - ouch!

Bunches of flowers and vouchers for spa treatments were the gifts of choice for mums on Mother’s Day (49%), with 26% saying they would rather be given extra time in bed, 18% saying they would like more help around the house, and 7% saying they didn’t mind what they received.

When asked what the best Mother’s Day Gift ever received was, answers included:

- Holidays abroad

- Handwritten poems from young children

- Spa Days

- Handmade cards

- Flowers

- Jewellery

- Designer Sunglasses

- Breakfast in Bed