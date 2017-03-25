Blacklion Post Office is set to close

An Post have announced that Blacklion Post Office in Co Cavan is set to close "temporarily" at the end of this month.

The temporary closure is pending a final formal decision on the post office's future. The post office will close on March 30.

While the final decision is being made the Department of Social Protection payments will be transferred to Glenfarne. Following the transfer customers will have the opportunity to stay at Glenfarne or transfer to Dowra or any suitable post office.

The closest post box to the people of Blacklion is a Royal Mail service one across the border in Belcoo. The next closest destination is Glenfarne in Co Leitrim which is at least a 10 mile round trip for customers.

The news brings fresh concern for the future of Aughavas Post Office which is also fighting for survival.