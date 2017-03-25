Suncroft speed demons urged to slow down

Eighty six per cent of motorists traveling through Suncroft are over the 50km speed limit, a council traffic survey has revealed.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy (FG) and Cllr Joanne Pender (Ind) raised the matter at last Wednesday’s Kildare Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy asked what works were proposed to tackle the speeding and road safety for motorists and pedestrians.

She pointed out a third of those speeding were traveling over 70km per hour and 62 vehicles were detected traveling over 100km per hour. The fastest Suncroft speeder was found to be traveling 114 km per hour through the village.

She said there was an urgent need for traffic calming measures. She asked for the Municipal District engineer’s guidance as to what might be the solution.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy said the residents of Hawthorn Wood and the older development at Carna were particularly affected.

The council said the costs for the supply and installation of two warning solar powered driver feedback signs is €9,000. It said the matter was currently under discussion with the MD engineer.

Cllr Pender also asked for details of what the council had planned to deal with the matter. She stressed that many of the drivers were more than likely from the locality, given that most people wouldn’t be traveling through Suncroft on their way to another destination.

She said it was more than likely that they were living nearby and they needed to slow down.

She said she was not suggesting the speed limit be increased, but other roads of a similar size had 80 km per hour limits. She questioned whether 50 km per hour was realistic.

MD engineer Brigette Rae acknowledged the speeds were quite high.

She said the council is doing a countywide speed limit review and the road would be included in that.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said she didn’t think the speed limit should be increased.

The council said it could get the Road Safety officer and the gardai involved in a local road safety programme to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.