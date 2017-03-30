Co Leitrim has third highest disposable income in the border region

We may have the smallest population in the country but according to figures released last week the average disposable income in Co Leitrim is the third highest in the border region and higher than neighbouring counties Roscommon, Longford, Donegal and Cavan.



According to the figures released by the Central Statistics Office, the estimates of disposable income per person in 2014 for Co Leitrim came in at €17,565.



This closely follows Co Sligo with a disposable income of €17,868 and Louth with €17,626. Co Donegal fares the worst with a disposable income of just €15,061 returned per person for 2014. At the other end of the scale the Dublin region had the highest average disposable income per person in 2014. At €21,963, it was 14.5 percentage higher than the State average of €19,178 and up 5.5 percentage on figures for 2013.



In total there were just four counties who earned on or above the State average for disposable income, with 16 regions returning figures of 95 percent or less than the State average.



Surprisingly enough the disposable income per person in Co Leitrim came in higher than figures for Counties Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Roscommon, Westmeath, Laois and Galway.