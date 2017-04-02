House prices rise 8% in Leitrim - Daft.ie

House prices rose by an average of 4.3% during the first three months of 2017, the largest three-month increase in two years, according to the latest House Price Report by Daft.ie. This means that the national average list price during the first three months of the year was €230,000, 9.4% higher than a year previously and over €65,000 higher than its lowest point.

In Leitrim, prices in the first three months of 2017 were 8% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 16% seen a year ago. The average house price in Leitrim is now €121,000, 41% above its lowest point.

The decline in the total number of properties for sale nationwide continues, with just 20,500 homes on the market in March, down from almost 24,000 a year ago. This figure is at its lowest since October 2006 and is down two-thirds (67.4%) from the October 2008 peak of almost 63,000.